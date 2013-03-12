BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate edges up 1 basis point to 7.23 percent while the 1-year OIS rate is steady at 7.56 percent. * Traders say higher-than-expected consumer price inflation and strong factory growth have reduced rate cut bets at the upcoming monetary policy review on March 19. * Still, wholesale price-based inflation due on Thursday would be crucial for cementing views. * Data on Tuesday showed consumer price-based inflation rose 10.91 percent in February from 10.79 percent in January, while industrial output grew 2.4 percent in January from a year earlier, almost double the 1.2 percent forecast by analysts. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA