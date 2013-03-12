* USD/INR forward premiums rise further after consumer price inflation accelerates; 1-year annualised premium at 6.48 percent versus 6.38 percent last close. * A state-run bank dealer says CPI data has dimmed some rate cut views leading to paying, specially on the far-end. * However, he adds that premium near optimum levels, expects 1-year to top out at 6.50 percent. * Market will also await more crucial WPI data on Thursday to firm up rate views. * Spot USD/INR at 54.30/31 versus 54.41/42 last close. * January industrial production came in at a firmer 2.4 percent on year, while CPI rose 10.91 percent from 10.79 percent in January. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)