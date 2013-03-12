* Shares in India's MMTC Ltd gain 9.2 percent after Indian government postponed the planned sale of a 9.33 percent stake in the state-run trading company due to valuation issues. * MMTC shares had earlier fallen as much as 5.7 percent to a record low of 280.05 rupees. The shares have slumped 53.5 percent so far this year as of Monday's close on worries that the share sale would come at a steep discount. * Dealers say MMTC's stake sale at steep discount to prevailing market price would not be agreeable to the government at this point. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)