BEIJING, March 12 China offered on Tuesday to
talk with the United States about cyber security amid an
escalating war of words between the two sides on computer
hacking, but suspicion is as deep in Beijing as it is in
Washington about the accusations and counter-accusations.
The world's two leading economies have been squaring off for
months over the issue of cyber attacks, each accusing the other
of hacking into sensitive government and corporate websites.
A U.S. computer security company said last month that a
secretive Chinese military unit was likely behind a series of
hacking attacks mostly targeting the United States.
On Monday, U.S. National Security Advisor Tom Donilon called
on China to acknowledge the scope of the problem and enter a
dialogue with the United States on ways to establish acceptable
China, in response, said it was happy to talk.
"China is willing, on the basis of the principles of mutual
respect and mutual trust, to have constructive dialogue and
cooperation on this issue with the international community
including the United States to maintain the security, openness
and peace of the Internet", Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua
Chuying said at a daily news briefing.
"Internet security is a global issue. In fact, China is a
marginalised group in this regard, and one of the biggest
victims of hacking attacks," she added, echoing a common refrain
from Chinese officials.
Two major Chinese military websites, including that of the
Defence Ministry, were subject to more than 140,000 hacking
attacks a month last year, almost two-thirds from the United
States, the ministry said last month. [ID:nL4N0BS38S]
Senior People's Liberation Army officers interviewed at the
ongoing annual meeting of China's largely rubber-stamp
parliament repeated government denials of having anything to do
with hacking.
"This talk from the U.S. has no foundation whatsoever", said
Maj. Gen. Liu Lianhua from the Guangzhou Military District. "And
what evidence is there? There isn't any!"
Wang Hongguang, deputy commander of the PLA's Nanjing
Military District, called the United States "a thief calling
others a thief." But asked if China should develop its hacking
capabilities for counter-attacks, Wang said: "Personally, I
think we will. If the enemy has it we'll want to have it too. We
must have the means at least to defend ourselves."
U.S. officials say they expect hacking to be one of the
thorniest issues between Washington and Beijing in the coming
months.
Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi on Saturday called
cyberspace "a community of common destiny," adding: "What
cyberspace needs is not war, but rules and cooperation.
"We oppose turning cyberspace into another battlefield, or
using the Internet as a new tool to interfere in other
countries' internal affairs," Yang said.
