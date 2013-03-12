* India's overnight call rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, in line with Monday's close. * Repo bids continue to hover above the 1-trillion-rupee mark for the second successive session. * Liquidity is expected to remain stressed with daily borrowing by banks from the central bank window around the 900 billion-1 trillion rupee mark as banks cover product needs in first week and advance tax pressures mount. * Advance tax outflows, due by mid-month, may be around 700 billion rupees. * Total volumes on the central bank's trading platform stand at 193.50 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.83 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)