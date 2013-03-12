* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points on day at 7.89 percent after hitting 7.90 percent earlier in the day, its highest since March 4. * Traders expect the rise in yields to be capped at 7.90 percent for the day while the 10-year is seen moving in a range of 7.84 percent to 7.90 percent until the wholesale price-based inflation data on Thursday, which will be key for cementing rate cut bets. * Traders say higher-than-expected consumer price inflation and strong factory growth have reduced rate cut hopes at the upcoming monetary policy review on March 19. * Data on Tuesday showed consumer price-based inflation rose 10.91 percent in February from 10.79 percent in January, while industrial output grew 2.4 percent in January from a year earlier, almost double the 1.2 percent forecast by analysts. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)