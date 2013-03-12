* USD/INR still down in a trading day that has seen 54.21-54.40 range so far. Pair at 54.29/30, off 54.21 lows, vs 54.41/42 last close. * USD/INR recouped from lows after high CPI pared some rate cut hopes. * The euro also struggled against a broadly firmer dollar, weighed down by political uncertainty in Italy and the contrast between a brightening U.S. economic outlook and faltering growth in the euro zone. * Most respondents in a RBI poll expect the central bank to cut repo rate by 25 bps on March 19. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)