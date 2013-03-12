US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI, March 12 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom.
LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS
--------------------- * Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd (NPCIL) plans to raise 15 billion rupees ($275.05 million) through 10-year bonds. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp has fixed a coupon of 8.77 percent to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($183.37 million) through five-year bonds. * Power Grid Corporation of India set the coupon for its 19.9 billion rupees ($364.90 million) sale of 10-year bonds at 8.80 percent. * Power Grid Corporation of India plans to raise up to 20 billion rupees ($364.66 million) through a bond sale, proceeds of which will be used for capital expenditure. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.25 million) via 12-year bonds at 8.87 percent. * HDFC plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent. * India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.47 million) through 5-year bonds. * India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has invited bids on March 6 to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($556.82 million) through private placement of 10-year bonds. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise 4.5 billion rupees ($83.1 million) via three-year bonds with a 1-year 1-day put/call option at 9.05 percent. * Steel Authority of India Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.83 million) through a bond sale. * IL&FS Financial Services plans to raise up to 1 billion rupees ($18.56 million) via 10-year subordinate debt at 9.55 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($92.78 million) through three-year bonds at 9.35 percent. * NTPC, India's largest power producer, is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.05 million) via 10-year bonds. * Power Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.53 million) through dual-tranche bonds. * Gujarat State Petroleum Corp, owned by the Gujarat government, priced its 30 billion dual-tranche deal. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp has invited bids for a 7-year bond that will have a minimum size of 5 billion rupees. * Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($138.67 million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent. [ID: nL4N0BL20F] * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.85 million) via two-year bonds at 9.39 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.06 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.62 percent. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.77 percent. * Food Corporation of India has invited offers for Friday for a sale of at least 15 billion rupees ($278.89 million) via a private placement of bonds. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.96 million) through two-year bonds at 9.45 percent coupon. * India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.79 percent. * Lands End Properties, a company belonging to Tata Group, plans to raise 5.21 billion rupees ($96.61 million) in three-year zero coupon bonds that will yield 10 percent at maturity. * India's Ennore Port has invited 30 arrangers to participate in a fund raising of up to 2.5 billion rupees ($46.50 million) via a private placement of tax-free bonds. * Lafarge India is in the market selling its 5 billion rupees ($93 million) bonds split into two- and three-years. The issue is priced at 9.15 percent and is expected to close some time this week. * State-run Power Grid Corp of India has finalised plans for its bond sale. The issue will open on Feb. 14 to close on Feb. 15. Pay-in is slated for Feb. 20. * Chennai Petroleum Corp] priced its 10 billion rupees ($188 million) bond sale at 8.85 percent on Friday (Jan. 8). * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.38 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent coupon. * India's Tata Steel is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($185.82 million) through a dual tranche bond sale. * Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.91 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.05 percent annual coupon. * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 2 billion rupees ($37.2 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 8.65 percent. * India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd fixed an annual coupon of 8.70 percent and was set to raise 15 billion rupees ($278.73 million) through the sale of five-year bonds. * Airports Authority of India (AAI) invited bids on Monday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.47 million) via five-year bonds.
---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.