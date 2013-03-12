March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date March 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 55bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 55bp

Payment Date March 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBS & SMBC Nikko

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0903404928

Data supplied by International Insider.