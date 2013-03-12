March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank
(ADB)
Issue Amount $2.5 billion
Maturity Date June 20, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.833
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN US045167CG61
