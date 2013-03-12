BRIEF-African Dawn Capital says FY revenue declined to 37 mln rand
* Loss for year increased by 4.4 million rand to 11.3 million rand
March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date Janaury 10, 2018
Coupon 1.18 pct
Issue price 102.34
Reoffer price 102.34
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 120 million
euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A1MBCA5
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Barclays will contribute equivalent of 1.5 percent of BAGL's market capitalisation towards establishment of a broad-based black economic empowerment scheme