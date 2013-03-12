March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower CaixaBank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.858
Reoffer yield 3.031 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 258bp
Over the OBL 165
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Caixa Bank, Citi, Deutsche Bank &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), AA (S&P)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spain
