March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale De Credit Immobilier

De France SA

Issue Amount 115 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 150

Governing Law French

