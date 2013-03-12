BRIEF-African Dawn Capital says FY revenue declined to 37 mln rand
* Loss for year increased by 4.4 million rand to 11.3 million rand
March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Centrale De Credit Immobilier
De France SA
Issue Amount 115 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 150
Governing Law French
* Barclays will contribute equivalent of 1.5 percent of BAGL's market capitalisation towards establishment of a broad-based black economic empowerment scheme