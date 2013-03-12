BANGALORE, march 12 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36100 ICS-201(B22mm) 37100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) UNQ ICS-104(24mm) 34600 ICS-202(26mm) 38100 ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) ICS-105(27mm) 38500 ICS-105CS(27mm) UNQ ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 38700 ICS-105(28mm) 37700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37900 ICS-105(29mm) 38200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38200 ICS-105(30mm) 38600 ICS-105(31mm) 39200 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 47800