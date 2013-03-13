* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , down 0.5 percent. * Investors growing wary of recent index highs and mixed signals from global equities overnight capped Asian share prices on Wednesday, while sterling remained vulnerable after weak U.K. data fed fears of a triple-dip recession. * Foreign investors bought 7.33 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 8.77 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index fell 0.4 percent. * January industrial production came in at a firmer 2.4 percent on year, while CPI rose 10.91 percent on Tuesday, paring some of the rate cut bets. * Traders say wholesale price-based inflation data, due on Thursday, would be crucial for cementing final views on monetary easing ahead of the central bank's policy review on March 19. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)