* Indian federal bond yields seen opening flat on Wednesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, ahead of inflation data to be released on March 14. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield shut trading at 7.89 percent on Tuesday, after moving up 5 basis points in the session. * The market will watch the crucial headline inflation on Thursday, with a reading of 6.5 percent or less, cementing rate cut hopes for March 19. * The central bank is expected to cut policy rates next Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll, after the weakest economic growth in a decade, slowing inflation and a commitment by the government to contain its fiscal deficit. The poll was conducted ahead of the data.