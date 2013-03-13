* USD/INR is likely to open higher, tracking losses in Asian FX, and weak regional stocks. The pair last closed at 54.1750/1850. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.42 percent, while MSCI's broad Asia-ex Japan index is 0.62 percent lower. * The dollar traded at 95.95 yen, having scaled a 3-1/2 peak of 96.71 when profit taking emerged. The euro eased to 125.11 yen, but remained within easy reach of a one-month high of 126.03 set on Tuesday. * Share sales inflows will be watched with National Aluminium Co likely to fetch $260 million for the government later this week. * Rupee seen opening at 54.20 and is expected trade in the 54.00-54.40 range against the dollar with inflation data as the next crucial trigger. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/)