By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, March 13 Spot iron ore prices extended losses to hover at their lowest since late December, as steel mills in top market China slow purchases, prompting some traders to unload stocks of the raw material. Record high steel output and inventories, as well as nagging concerns over Beijing's latest property curbs, have raised doubts about the strength of demand in the world's largest steel producer, weighing on iron ore prices. Iron ore has lost more than 9 percent since hitting a 16-month high in mid-February after Chinese steel mills eased up on restocking, given rising inventories of steel products that pointed to weak end-user demand. Some traders have rushed to sell shipments as weak demand forced some small steel mills to cut output, after China's average daily production surged to a record 2.208 million tonnes in February. "There has been some panic selling since Tuesday, as many steel mills are making losses currently, and we also plan to clear our stocks as soon as possible, as we expect prices to fall further," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Demand typically improves in China from March as manufacturing and construction activities pick up after the Lunar New Year break and a winter lull. But this year is different. Demand is not picking up as strongly as market participants initially expected late last year, when iron ore surged to a three-year high of about $158 a tonne in December, driven by restocking and a firmer outlook. "The sentiment has become worse, and some traders are desperate to sell their cargoes quickly," said a second trader in Shanghai, who does not hold any stockpiles at the moment. "Steel product sales are too weak, which may push more mills to cut production. Beijing's crackdown on property would also potentially hit steel demand." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China fell 0.5 percent to $143.40 a tonne on Tuesday, the lowest since Dec. 28, based on data from price provider Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI. Before hitting its weakest this year, iron ore peaked at $158.90 on Feb. 20, its loftiest since October 2011. The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange extended losses, falling to 3,870 yuan ($620)a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since Dec. 25. The lack of strong orders from end users in the last few weeks and high raw material costs have forced some small steel mills, mainly producers of rebar for construction, to cut output as they are making a loss of 200 to 300 yuan a tonne, traders said. "A growing number of small mills have started to cut run rates this month, which may drag down iron ore prices to around $130 a tonne, if steel demand fails to improve soon," said an iron ore trader in the coastal city of Rizhao. The bearish outlook has dragged down iron ore swaps cleared at the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> by $2.83 a tonne for April contract settlement and $2.37 a tonne for May contract settlement. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0339 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3865 -32.00 -0.82 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.4 -0.70 -0.49 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.09 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2162 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)