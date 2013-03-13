By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, March 13 Spot iron ore prices extended
losses to hover at their lowest since late December, as steel
mills in top market China slow purchases, prompting some traders
to unload stocks of the raw material.
Record high steel output and inventories, as well as nagging
concerns over Beijing's latest property curbs, have raised
doubts about the strength of demand in the world's largest steel
producer, weighing on iron ore prices.
Iron ore has lost more than 9 percent since hitting a
16-month high in mid-February after Chinese steel mills eased up
on restocking, given rising inventories of steel products that
pointed to weak end-user demand.
Some traders have rushed to sell shipments as weak demand
forced some small steel mills to cut output, after China's
average daily production surged to a record 2.208 million tonnes
in February.
"There has been some panic selling since Tuesday, as many
steel mills are making losses currently, and we also plan to
clear our stocks as soon as possible, as we expect prices to
fall further," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
Demand typically improves in China from March as
manufacturing and construction activities pick up after the
Lunar New Year break and a winter lull.
But this year is different. Demand is not picking up as
strongly as market participants initially expected late last
year, when iron ore surged to a three-year high of about $158 a
tonne in December, driven by restocking and a firmer outlook.
"The sentiment has become worse, and some traders are
desperate to sell their cargoes quickly," said a second trader
in Shanghai, who does not hold any stockpiles at the moment.
"Steel product sales are too weak, which may push more mills
to cut production. Beijing's crackdown on property would also
potentially hit steel demand."
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China fell 0.5 percent to $143.40 a tonne on Tuesday, the
lowest since Dec. 28, based on data from price provider Steel
Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
Before hitting its weakest this year, iron ore peaked at
$158.90 on Feb. 20, its loftiest since October 2011.
The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange extended losses, falling to
3,870 yuan ($620)a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since Dec. 25.
The lack of strong orders from end users in the last few
weeks and high raw material costs have forced some small steel
mills, mainly producers of rebar for construction, to cut output
as they are making a loss of 200 to 300 yuan a tonne, traders
said.
"A growing number of small mills have started to cut run
rates this month, which may drag down iron ore prices to around
$130 a tonne, if steel demand fails to improve soon," said an
iron ore trader in the coastal city of Rizhao.
The bearish outlook has dragged down iron ore swaps cleared
at the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> by $2.83 a tonne for April
contract settlement and $2.37 a tonne for May contract
settlement.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0339 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3865 -32.00 -0.82
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.4 -0.70 -0.49
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.09 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.2162 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)