* Morgan Stanley and HSBC each cut their India's economic growth forecasts for 2013/14 to 6.0 percent from 6.2 percent to reflect lower-than-expected growth in the October-December quarter. * HSBC says it expects 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in the calendar year 2013, and "a slightly more protracted recovery" in India. * Morgan Stanley says domestic and external environment still remain "challenging," but notes that an improving growth in the agriculture sector, a slight pick-up in export growth and more stable private capex could help improve economic growth.