* USD/INR near two-week low in early trade. The pair is at 54.10/12, after touching an intraday low of 54.0550. It closed at 54.1750/1850 on Tuesday. * Dealers say flows-related selling by foreign banks pulls down the pair in early trade. * A large petrochemical company also sold in early trade, traders said. * Local stocks fall 0.46 percent in early morning trade. * Share sales inflows will be watched with National Aluminium Co likely to fetch $260 million for the government later this week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)