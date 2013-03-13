* Indian bond yields flat at 7.89 percent ahead of key inflation data. * The crucial headline inflation scheduled to be released on Thursday, with a reading of 6.5 percent or less, seen cementing rate cut hopes for March 19. * Bond yields will have a mild upward bias as accelerating consumer price inflation and higher-than-expected factory output data released on Tuesday diluted rate cut bets. * The central bank is expected to cut policy rates next Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll, after the weakest economic growth in a decade, slowing inflation and a commitment by the government to contain its fiscal deficit. The poll was conducted ahead of the data. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)