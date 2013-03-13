BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The BSE index is down 0.47 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.49 percent, heading for a third day of fall. * Rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI bank falls 1.3 percent while mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp is down 1 percent, after January industrial production and February CPI rose, paring some of the rate cut bets. * Traders say wholesale price-based inflation data, due on Thursday, would be crucial for cementing final views on monetary easing ahead of the central bank's policy review on March 19. * However, Power Grid Corporation gains 0.4 percent after Goldman Sachs upgrades the stock to "buy" from "sell", citing inexpensive valuations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
