* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.10 percent, little changed from 8.1022 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest and lowest forecast in the poll was 8.1 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 8.05 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.0303 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.07 percent, the lowest was 8 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.comcom@reuters.net)