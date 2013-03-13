* USD/INR off two-week lows, trading at 54.11/12 from its 54.02 intraday low and 54.175/185 close on Tuesday. * The 54.02 session low marks the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement on the rise from Feb. 6 level of 52.87 to March 4 level of 55.15. * "The market went short for the rumoured inflow from a petrochemical company and hence it drifted higher when the flow got absorbed," says a foreign bank dealer. * Weak equities and oil companies' dollar demand also contributing to INR weakness, he says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute rs.com)