BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in India's Jet Airways India Ltd gain 1.3 percent, heading for a fourth day of gains, on market talk of a potential sale of parking slots in Brussels to Etihad Airways, dealers say. * Last month Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways paid $70 million to buy Jet Airways' slots at London's Heathrow airport and said it continued to be in talks to buy a stake in the Indian carrier. * Jet Airways officials were not immediately available for a comment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.