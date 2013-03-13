* Shares in India's Jet Airways India Ltd gain 1.3 percent, heading for a fourth day of gains, on market talk of a potential sale of parking slots in Brussels to Etihad Airways, dealers say. * Last month Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways paid $70 million to buy Jet Airways' slots at London's Heathrow airport and said it continued to be in talks to buy a stake in the Indian carrier. * Jet Airways officials were not immediately available for a comment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)