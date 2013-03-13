* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.89 percent with traders awaiting the key headline inflation data scheduled to be released on Thursday for cues. * A reading of 6.5 percent or less seen cementing rate cut hopes for March 19, traders say. For a poll see: * Bond yields may have a mild upward bias as accelerating consumer price inflation and higher-than-expected factory output data released on Tuesday have dampened rate cut hopes. * The central bank is expected to cut policy rates next Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll after the weakest economic growth in a decade, slowing inflation and a commitment by the government to contain its fiscal deficit. * The poll, however, was conducted ahead of the factory and consumer price data. * The 10-year is seen in a range of 7.84 percent to 7.90 percent until the WPI data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)