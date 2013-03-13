* India's overnight call rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, in
line with Tuesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent.
* Repo bids fall marginally below the 1 trillion rupee mark, but
cash deficit still way above the central bank's comfort level.
* Liquidity deficit is expected to hover above the 1 trillion
rupee mark as advance tax outflows go out of the system.
* Dealers expect another open market operation (OMO) this month
by the RBI to help tide over cash shortage.
* A Reuters poll expects the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25
basis points, but most analysts expect the cash reserve ratio to
be kept unchanged.
* Total volumes on the central bank's trading platform stand at
173.25 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.84
percent.
