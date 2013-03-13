* India's overnight call rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, in line with Tuesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent. * Repo bids fall marginally below the 1 trillion rupee mark, but cash deficit still way above the central bank's comfort level. * Liquidity deficit is expected to hover above the 1 trillion rupee mark as advance tax outflows go out of the system. * Dealers expect another open market operation (OMO) this month by the RBI to help tide over cash shortage. * A Reuters poll expects the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, but most analysts expect the cash reserve ratio to be kept unchanged. * Total volumes on the central bank's trading platform stand at 173.25 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.84 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)