* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at 7.22 percent while the 1-year rate firm at 7.58 percent amid lack of any fresh triggers. * Traders will now keenly await the wholesale price-based inflation data due around noon on Thursday for direction. A reading of 6.5 percent or less seen cementing rate cut hopes for March 19, traders say. For a poll see: * The central bank is expected to cut policy rates next Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll, after the weakest economic growth in a decade, slowing inflation and a commitment by the government to contain its fiscal deficit. * The poll, however, was conducted ahead of the factory and consumer price data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)