* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at
7.22 percent while the 1-year rate firm at 7.58
percent amid lack of any fresh triggers.
* Traders will now keenly await the wholesale price-based
inflation data due around noon on Thursday for direction. A
reading of 6.5 percent or less seen cementing rate cut hopes for
March 19, traders say. For a poll see:
* The central bank is expected to cut policy rates next Tuesday,
according to a Reuters poll, after the weakest economic growth
in a decade, slowing inflation and a commitment by the
government to contain its fiscal deficit.
* The poll, however, was conducted ahead of the factory and
consumer price data.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)