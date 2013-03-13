Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Glorious Property Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date March 4, 2018
Coupon 13.25 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Haitong Securities, ICBCI, JPMorgan,
RBS & UBS
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes The issue size will total $400 million when fungible
ISIN XS0885588631
