March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date April 3, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.693
Yield 2.206 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.