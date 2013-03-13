March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a global bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt des
Oeffentlichen Rechts
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date April 18, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.945
Reoffer price 99.945
Yield 0.643 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs &
Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's debt
issuance programme
ISIN US30254WAB54
