Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Fortum Oyj

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 20, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 100bp

ISIN XS0906882948

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.15 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 20, 2018

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.517

Reoffer price 99.517

Yield 2.855 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0906880652

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB, Handelsbanken & Swedbank

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

