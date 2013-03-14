* USD/INR is likely to open higher around 54.35, tracking the dollar's strength against other currencies, says dealers. The pair came off a two-week low to close at 54.30/31 on Wednesday. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.07 percent, while MSCI's broad Asia-ex Japan index is 0.63 percent lower. * The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors warmed to the greenback following bullish economic data. * The Indian government is likely to scale back the size of the its planned auction of shares in National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. * February inflation, due 0630 GMT, will be closely watched with any reading of below 6.5 percent likely to cement rate cut hopes. * The RBI chief comments on budget a positive trigger for rate cut hopes, though he said inflation remains high and stubborn. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)