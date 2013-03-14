* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.05 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , down 0.6 percent. * Asian shares fell on Thursday with regional factors outweighing positive sentiment from another record Wall Street close after strong U.S. retail sales sustained an optimistic growth outlook, while the dollar index stayed near seven-month highs. * Foreign investors bought 3.03 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 4.34 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index fell 1.03 percent. * Traders say wholesale price-based inflation data, due later in the day, would be crucial for cementing final views on monetary easing ahead of the central bank's policy review on March 19. * India's wholesale prices in February likely rose 6.54 percent, their slowest annual pace in more than three years, a Reuters poll showed, strengthening the chances of a rate cut. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)