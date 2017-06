* India's federal bonds may see positive bias in early trades on RBI chief comments on budget, and buying after recent selloff. * RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao says budget 'responsible' and 'measured', comments which are important as the central bank has repeatedly urged the government on fiscal consolidation. * However, Subbarao comments that inflation was still high and stubborn may prevent any big upside, also caution will prevail ahead of inflation data. * Key will be February headline inflation, with a print below 6.5 percent adding to rate cut hopes. For a poll see: (subhadip.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuter s.com@reuters.net)