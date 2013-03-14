* USD/INR opens higher, tracking the global dollar's
strength, says dealers. The pair is at 54.35/36 versus
Wednesday's close at 54.30/31.
* India's main share index opens 0.27 percent higher.
* The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs against a basket
of currencies on Thursday as investors warmed to the greenback
following bullish economic data.
* The Indian government is likely to scale back the size of the
its planned auction of shares in National Aluminium Co Ltd
(NALCO), two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
* February inflation, due 0630 GMT, will be closely watched with
any reading of below 6.5 percent likely to cement rate cut
hopes.
* The RBI chief comments on budget a positive trigger for rate
cut hopes, though he said inflation remains high and stubborn.
* Lower end of the perceived consolidation range of 54.00-55.20
held well on Wednesday as the market traded within the Fibo
levels at either end (55.18 and 54.02).
