* USD/INR gains more, rising to as much as 54.52, tracking weak stocks, euro, says dealers. The pair is at 54.46/47 versus Wednesday's close at 54.30/31. * India's main share index 0.54 percent down, dragged down by bank shares. * February inflation, due 0630 GMT, will be closely watched with any reading of below 6.5 percent likely to cement rate cut hopes. * The RBI chief comments on budget a positive trigger for rate cut hopes, though he said inflation remains high and stubborn. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)