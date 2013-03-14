India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* The BSE index is up 0.44 percent while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.45 percent, as February core inflation at 3.8 percent gives enough headroom for rate cut by the RBI in its policy review on March 19, dealers say. * India's core wholesale price inflation was estimated at 3.8 percent in February from a year earlier, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts and traders on Thursday, below expectations of an around 4.2 percent rise. * Indian government data released on Thursday gives the Reserve Bank of India room to ease monetary policy when it meets next week, the prime minister's economic adviser, C. Rangarajan, said on CNBC-TV18 television news channel. * Rate-sensitive stocks such as State Bank of India gains 2 percent while ICICI Bank is up 1.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.