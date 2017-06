* USD/INR off highs after February core inflation shows easing; pair is at 54.34/35, off 54.46/47 pre-data levels, versus Wednesday's close of 54.30/31. * India's headline inflation came in above expectations at 6.84 pct, but economists estimate core inflation to have sharply slowed to 3.8 pct. * India's main share index gains 0.77 percent. * The RBI chief comments on budget, lower core inflation cement 25 bps rate cut hopes on March 19, dealers say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)