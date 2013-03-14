* Standard & Poor's repeats its previous stance that it may
revise India's outlook to "stable" from "negative" if the
government implements initiatives to reduce structural fiscal
deficits, improve investment climate and increase growth
prospects.
* The comments, made in a report on Asia-Pacific Sovereign
Ratings dated Wednesday, reiterate its previously stated stance.
* Conversely, a downgrade is likely if India's economic growth
prospects dim, its external position deteriorates, its political
climate worsens, or fiscal reforms slow, S&P says, also
reiterating its previous comments.
* India's sovereign rating is currently at "BBB-minus", the
lowest investment grade, which signals at least a one-in-three
likelihood of a downgrade within the next 24 months.
