* India's overnight call rate at 7.75/7.80 percent, in line with Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. * Repo bids remain high, close to the 1 trillion rupee mark, cash deficit still way above the central bank's comfort level. * Liquidity deficit is expected to hover around the 1 trillion rupee mark as advance tax outflows go out of the system. * Dealers expect another open market operation (OMO) this month by the RBI to help tide over cash shortage. * A Reuters poll expects the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, but most analysts expect the cash reserve ratio to be kept unchanged. * Total volumes on the central bank's trading platform stand at 161.35 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.83 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)