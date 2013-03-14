* India's overnight call rate at 7.75/7.80 percent, in
line with Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent.
* Repo bids remain high, close to the 1 trillion rupee mark,
cash deficit still way above the central bank's comfort level.
* Liquidity deficit is expected to hover around the 1 trillion
rupee mark as advance tax outflows go out of the system.
* Dealers expect another open market operation (OMO) this month
by the RBI to help tide over cash shortage.
* A Reuters poll expects the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25
basis points, but most analysts expect the cash reserve ratio to
be kept unchanged.
* Total volumes on the central bank's trading platform stand at
161.35 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.83
percent.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)