* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year rate edge down 3 basis points each to 7.19 percent and 7.55 percent, respectively. * Lower-than-expected core inflation data helps raise hopes for at least a 25 basis point rate cut at the central bank's policy review on March 19. * India's headline inflation, however, picked up in February on higher fuel costs. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)