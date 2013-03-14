Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wolters Kluwer NV

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2023

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.709

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 141.9bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Barclays, Rabobank &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.