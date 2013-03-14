BRIEF-Allianz signs naming rights accord with Juventus Football Club for Turin Stadium
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Ramirent OYJ
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2019
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.33
Reoffer price 99.33
Spread 338 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB
Full fees Undisclosed
Listing Helsinki
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Finnish
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN FI4000051040
Data supplied by International Insider.
