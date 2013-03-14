Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 101.413

Reoffer price 99.788

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

