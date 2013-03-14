BRIEF-Allianz signs naming rights accord with Juventus Football Club for Turin Stadium
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date March 22, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 101.413
Reoffer price 99.788
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
NEW YORK, June 1 Financial services company Cowen Inc closed its acquisition of Convergex on Thursday and said it will shutter a key part of the off-exchange trading platform, Millennium, it acquired with the brokerage.