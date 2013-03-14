BRIEF-Allianz signs naming rights accord with Juventus Football Club for Turin Stadium
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(CIBC)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date March 27, 2018
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.985
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CIBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
NEW YORK, June 1 Financial services company Cowen Inc closed its acquisition of Convergex on Thursday and said it will shutter a key part of the off-exchange trading platform, Millennium, it acquired with the brokerage.