BRIEF-Allianz signs naming rights accord with Juventus Football Club for Turin Stadium
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower AG Insurance SA/NV
Issue Amount $550 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, JPMorgan & UBS
Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200
ISIN BE6251340780
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
NEW YORK, June 1 Financial services company Cowen Inc closed its acquisition of Convergex on Thursday and said it will shutter a key part of the off-exchange trading platform, Millennium, it acquired with the brokerage.