Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones, S.A.U
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 26, 2021
Coupon 3.961 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 250 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 292.5bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, Barclays, Citigroup, Lloyds & MUSI
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0907289978
