* India's federal bonds may keep positive bias after rate cut hopes strengthen post sharp fall in core inflation, RBI's chief's comments on budget. The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 7.86 percent, down 4 basis points. * Core wholesale price inflation, which strips volatile indexes such as food and fuel prices, rose an estimated 3.8 percent in February from last year, below expectations of a 4.2 percent rise and down from a 4.1 percent annualised rise in January. * The RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao says budget 'responsible' and 'measured', comments which are important as the central bank has repeatedly urged the government on fiscal consolidation. * However, rise in crude prices on US data may keep gains in check. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)