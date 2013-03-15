* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is up 0.05 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , gains 0.24 percent. * Asian shares shrugged off three days of losses on Friday as global risk sentiment was buoyed by new U.S. data overnight suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest economy. * Foreign investors bought 6.07 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 8.29 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 1.07 percent. * Core inflation data, combined with the government's pledge to stick to its fiscal deficit target, raises hopes the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rate by 25 basis points at its policy review on Tuesday. * Also on watch, India will launch a single-day share auction to sell up to 10 percent shares in state-owned National Aluminium Co, floor price for which has been set at 40 rupees a share, as part of the government's divestment programme to cut fiscal deficit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)